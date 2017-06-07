PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe stores, inc. Announces completion of reorganization
* Bebe stores inc - reached agreement with substantially all of its retail store landlords to terminate existing leases
* Bebe stores inc- cost to terminate leases is estimated to be approximately $65 million.
* Bebe stores inc - company has signed an agreement to sell its distribution center in benicia, california for approximately $22 million
* Bebe stores inc - company has transferred both bebe.com url and international wholesale agreements into its joint venture (jv) with blue star alliance
* Bebe stores inc - company is also actively seeking to sell its design center in los angeles, california
* Bebe stores inc - going forward, company anticipates having no retail operations, and its sole operations will be collection of royalty income from jv
* Bebe stores -entered into $35 million loan agreement with gacp finance co, llc to make payments to retail store landlords pending closing of building sales
* Bebe stores inc - jv has executed a royalty agreement with a third party for both url and wholesale licenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.
* Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 million in common equity and provision of new C$2 billion credit facility