UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Continuing to explore options with respect to its remaining stores
* Bebe Stores - Co to incur impairment charge related to closed stores of about $2.0 million, will make termination payment to landlord of about $7.4 million Source text: [bit.ly/2oEpW8I] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources