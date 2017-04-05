April 5 Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing

* Continuing to explore options with respect to its remaining stores

* Bebe Stores - Co to incur impairment charge related to closed stores of about $2.0 million, will make termination payment to landlord of about $7.4 million