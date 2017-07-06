July 6 Bebe Stores Inc:

* Bebe Stores says on June 29, entered into an agreement of purchase and sale with Monday properties investments - sec filing

* Bebe Stores Inc -co to sell its Los Angeles design studio for a purchase price of approximately $35 million

* Bebe Stores Inc - company retains a right to lease back up to 12,000 square feet for up to four months after closing