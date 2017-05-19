BRIEF-Tractor Supply enters into an incremental term loan agreement
* Tractor Supply Co says on June 15, 2017, entered into an incremental term loan agreement
May 19 Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* Becton Dickinson and Co - BD announced has amended exchange offer and consent solicitation in respect of Bard's 3.000% notes due 2026
* Becton Dickinson -amendment to extend withdrawal rights for exchange offer, consent solicitation through to expiration date of exchange offer
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028