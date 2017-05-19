May 19 Becton Dickinson And Co

* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers

* Becton Dickinson and Co - BD announced has amended exchange offer and consent solicitation in respect of Bard's 3.000% notes due 2026

* Becton Dickinson -amendment to extend withdrawal rights for exchange offer, consent solicitation through to expiration date of exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: