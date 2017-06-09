BRIEF-Braskem approves construction of polypropylene production line
* Braskem SA says board formally approved final investment decision to proceed with polypropylene production line in americas
June 9 C R Bard Inc
* Becton Dickinson and Co says co, Bard get second requests from ftc under Hart-Scott-Rodino act; cos continue to expect transaction to close in the fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunworks to complete 760 KW solar construction project for Empire Farms in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus