UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
* Approved reduction in value of target compensation of CEO from $16.9 million to $14.55 million, or approximately 14 pct
* Changes in executive compensation includes no increase in base salary of CEO
* Approved approximate 50 pct reduction in co-chairmen compensation
* On May 4, determined fiscal 2017 compensation of non-employee directors will be reduced by 10 pct from amounts in prior fiscal year
* On May 10, 2017, company amended its amended by-laws to include a new section providing for proxy access
* Salary of Warren Eisenberg, Leonard Feinstein, co-chairmen, to be $550,000, 50 pct of their average salary over 3-year period prior to election
* Compensation committee determined for fiscal 2017 to eliminate stock options for Eisenberg and Feinstein
* Compensation committee also determined for fiscal 2017 to reduce psu awards for eisenberg and feinstein by about one-third Source text (bit.ly/2rmMQ5Q) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources