April 5 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 earnings per share $1.84

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.51 billion

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - declared an increase in quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share

* Bed Bath & Beyond - based on planning assumptions, is modeling decline in EPS in percentage range of low-single digits to 10 percent for fiscal 2017