UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc-
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.79 billion
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says board of directors declares quarterly dividend of $.15 per share
* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of approximately 2.0%
* Says after q2, company believes it will have better visibility to full-year
* Bed Bath & Beyond - at this time, co is not updating its full year modeling assumptions provided during april
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - is not updating full year modeling assumptions provided during april 5, 2017 conference call with analysts and investors
* Bed Bath & Beyond says it did experience increased softness in transactions in stores during quarter
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - remains to be seen whether challenges in q1 were more pronounced in, or unique to q1
* Bed Bath & Beyond says it also did experience higher net-direct-to-customer shipping expense, coupon expense, and advertising costs during the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources