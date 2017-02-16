BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 16 Befimmo SA:
* FY net rental income 137.0 million euros ($146.04 million) versus 139 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY operating profit before result on portfolio 111.7 million euros versus 112 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY net profit 90.4 million euros versus 97.9 million euros year ago
* Net asset value of 54.78 per share at dec 31
* Occupancy rate properties available for lease at Dec 31, 2016 was 94.79 percent versus 94.15 percent year ago
* Fair value portfolio at Dec. 31, 2016 (adds period) 2.51 billion euros versus 2.39 billion year ago
* Dividend outlook of 3.45 euros gross per share for the 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.