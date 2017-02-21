UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Bega Cheese Ltd-
* Hy net profit for period attributable to members up 8.2% to $15.7 million
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities up 10.6% to $621.1 million
* During latter part of fy2016 and into 1h fy2017 there was major disruption in domestic and international infant nutritionals markets
* Interim dividend 5.0 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources