UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd :
* Says it jointly set up a tourism investment JV in Shandong, with a registered capital of 100 million yuan
* Says the company invested 60 million yuan in the JV, holding a 60 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IfPQUF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources