March 8 Beiersdorf Ag
* Beiersdorf cfo says aims for working capital in consumer
business to be in single digit in next 12 mos
* Beiersdorf ceo says targeting sales growth of 5 percent in
midterm
* Beiersdorf ceo sees 2017 sales up 3-4 percent in consumer
business, 3-4 percent in tesa business
* Beiersdorf ceo says not seeing any improvement in markets
this year
* Beiersdorf ceo says has looked at assets over last year
and passed due to high price tags
* Beiersdorf ceo says large cash pile is not going to force
it to do any "stupid" things
