March 7 Guangzhou Development Group Inc
* Beigene and Guangzhou development district establish joint
venture to build Biologics manufacturing facility
* Beigene Ltd - expected direct investments total RMB 2.2
billion
* Beigene Ltd - JV will also provide funding for research
and development of Biologic drug candidates in China
* Beigene - for additional funding, manufacturing factory
subsidiary of JV company expected to secure commercial loans of
RMB 1 billion or $150 million
* Beigene Ltd - cash contributions to Beigene Biologics
consist of RMB 200 million from Beigene HK and a total of rmb 1
billion from GET
