* The Home Depot agrees to purchase Compact Power Equipment, Inc
July 5 Beigene Ltd
* Beigene initiates pivotal trial of PD-1 antibody BGB-a317 in China in patients with urothelial cancer
* Beigene Ltd - plan to expand development program for BGB-A317 in China and other geographies, both as monotherapy and in combination
* Beigene - trial's primary endpoint is ORR according to response evaluation criteria in solid tumors version 1.1 as assessed by independent review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BBX Capital Corporation approved for listing on the new york stock exchange
* Pricesmart announces june sales; also announces property acquisition in dominican republic