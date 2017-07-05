July 5 Beigene Ltd

* Beigene initiates pivotal trial of PD-1 antibody BGB-a317 in China in patients with urothelial cancer

* Beigene Ltd - plan to expand development program for BGB-A317 in China and other geographies, both as monotherapy and in combination

* Beigene - ‍trial's primary endpoint is ORR according to response evaluation criteria in solid tumors version 1.1 as assessed by independent review​