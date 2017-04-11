BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11Beih-property Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 45 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2015(78.6 million yuan) * In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 80 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sREH6U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility