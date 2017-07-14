FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Beijer Electronics to carry out rights issue of about SEK 225 mln
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 14, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Beijer Electronics to carry out rights issue of about SEK 225 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics Group AB

* Press release - the board of directors of beijer electronics group resolves on a fully covered preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 225

* Says ‍has resolved to launch a preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 225 million before issue costs​

* Says ‍complete terms of rights issue, including subscription price, are expected to be announced at latest on August 29, 2017​

* Says ‍believes that further strengthening balance sheet would enable group to accelerate execution of strategic plans and capture opportunities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.