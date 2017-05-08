BRIEF-Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to halt pending share placement plan
* Says share trade to halt from June 20 pending announcement related to share placement
May 8Beijing Airport High-Tech Park Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
* Says it will hold 4.99 percent stake in the JV
BELGRADE, June 19 An International Monetary Fund mission will begin assessing Serbia's compliance with terms of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan this week, the Fund's office in the country said on Monday.
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform