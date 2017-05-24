UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Philip to spend second night in hospital
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
May 24 Beijing BDstar Navigation Co Ltd :
* Says it signs strategic agreement with OFO sharing bike operator on navigation and positioning product and technology used on sharing bike and market events as well as government projects
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ws6Jxx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
June 21 Losses from cyber crimes rose 24 percent in 2016 to over $1.33 billion, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).