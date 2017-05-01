BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
May 1 Beijing BDstar Navigation Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 13 million yuan
* Says steady growth I core businesses as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VJ8S6z
(Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX