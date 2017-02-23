BRIEF-HKC International says expects to record FY loss attributable of about HK$5 mln
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017
Feb 23 Beijing BDStar Navigation Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital by 138 million yuan ($20.07 million) to 150 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lyD7UT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
* Reg-Fingerprint Cards featured in world premiere from Microsoft - the world's first keyboard with an invisible fingerprint sensor hidden in a key Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)