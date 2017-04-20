April 20 Beijing Bewinner Communications Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 215.5 percent to 245.3 percent, or to be 71.3 million yuan to 78 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (22.6 million yuan)

* Comments that human resources structure optimizing and business restructuring are the main reasons for the forecast

