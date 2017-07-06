BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
July 6 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.030002 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sOgIoo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing