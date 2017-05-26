BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO
May 26Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 1.25 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based property services firm with partners
* Says it will hold 25 percent stake in property services firm
June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds gapped out 5bp-10bp despite a strong pushback from Dalian Wanda Group against rumours that Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds.