BRIEF-Clairvest reports Q4 profit of $1.14/shr
* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
June 9 Beijing Capital Land Ltd
* Li Xiaobin has been nominated as a candidate for election at egm as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.
* DelMar Pharmaceuticals receives institutional review board approval for pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of VAL-083 in refractory GBM