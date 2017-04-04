BEIJING, April 4 The Beijing municipal government has further tightened its curbs on home purchasing to include residential bungalows, in an effort to rein in market speculation, according to a statement posted on the website of its housing committee.

Starting April 3, the following applicants will be disqualified from buying residential bungalows:

* Singles or families without local registrations that already own an apartment in the city.

* Families with local registrations that already own two or more apartments.

* Households without local registrations that can not provide tax returns or social insurances for at least five consecutive years. source text: here (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)