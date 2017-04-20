April 20 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 515.2 million yuan to 625.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (368.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of fodder and vaccine business, as well as decreased business operation expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HeA2gX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)