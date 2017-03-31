UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Beijing Dixon Commerce Ltd
* FY net profit attributable to owners of parents of company was RMB356.4 million representing a decrease of 0.18%
* Does not recommend any final dividend for year ended december 31, 2016
* FY revenue of group was RMB15.18 billion representing a decrease of 4.13% Source text: (bit.ly/2ogVEco) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources