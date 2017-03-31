March 31 Beijing Dixon Commerce Ltd

* FY net profit attributable to owners of parents of company was RMB356.4 million representing a decrease of 0.18%

* Does not recommend any final dividend for year ended december 31, 2016

* FY revenue of group was RMB15.18 billion representing a decrease of 4.13%