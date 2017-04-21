BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 21Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.4 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment