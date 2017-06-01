BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Says it signed agreement with Tianjin Maoyan Media Co Ltd to sell its entire 68.6 percent stake in a tech firm for 130.7 million yuan
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions