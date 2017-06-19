June 19Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 44.6 million yuan to 53.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 29.8 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are expanded business scale and improved main business revenue

