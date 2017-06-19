BRIEF-Kambi Group signs a contract with Corredor Empresarial in Colombia
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
June 19Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 44.6 million yuan to 53.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 29.8 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are expanded business scale and improved main business revenue
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uiksjZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by a handful of acquisitive Chinese corporate groups, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"