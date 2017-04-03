PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.80 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Og60BQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.