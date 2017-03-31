BRIEF-StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) says 2016 dividend record date is July 14
June 15 StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co Ltd :
March 31 Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 7.8 percent y/y at 725.2 million yuan ($105.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ohU6yN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8899 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co Ltd :
MELBOURNE, June 15 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made fun of U.S. President Donald Trump and alluded to his ties with Russia, according to a leaked tape of an off-the-record media event.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 17