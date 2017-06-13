UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
June 13 Beijing Hanbang Technology Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.221379 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 19
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jLW1lg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce