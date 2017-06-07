CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 45.62 percent stake in Shanghai marine technology firm for 646 million yuan ($95.06 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rUAy4t
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it plans to acquire at least 80 percent stake of shares in a life creation firm at T$63.1 per share, for T$688.0 million in total