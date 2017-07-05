July 5Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 45.0 million yuan to 51.0 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 30.0 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is contribution from small target radar business

