April 10Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co Ltd :

* Says it issued the first tranche of short-term financing notes for 2017, worth 700 million yuan

* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and maturity date on April 7, 2018

* Bank of Beijing will serve as the main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qr1fc8

