March 15Beijing Interact Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 3.5 percent to 18.3 percent, or to be 14 million yuan to 16 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (13.5 million yuan)

* Says steady development of main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u0MntI

