REFILE-BRIEF-iAlbatros Group shares suspended from trading - WSE
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
Feb 24 Beijing InterAct Technology Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Meng Liping plans to cut 1.03 percent stake in the company in next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mjLcwC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer