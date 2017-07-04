July 4 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.370878 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 7

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 10 and the dividend will be paid on July 10

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1krETx

