BRIEF-RPMGlobal Partners with Chasm Consulting for Ventsim Mine Ventilation Software
* Enters into a software integration agreement with chasm consulting pty ltd (chasm)
April 12 Beijing Jingxi Culture & Tourism Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 5.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 25.0 million yuan
* The main reasons for the forecast are gains from subsidiary acquisition and decreased marketing expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ogHKwL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Enters into a software integration agreement with chasm consulting pty ltd (chasm)
June 15 IMPRESA SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPACOES SOCIAIS SA:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING