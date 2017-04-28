April 28 Beijing Join-Cheer Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 172.2 percent to 221.9 percent, or to be 43 million yuan to 50.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (15.8 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WBnfnv

