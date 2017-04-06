BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
April 6 Beijing Join-Cheer Software Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 150 million yuan ($21.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o6d3Dl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, June 14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was to travel to Kuwait on Wednesday evening after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign ministry sources said, in his quest to broker an end to a dispute betweeen the Gulf state and other Arab countries.