BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 12 and the dividend will be paid on June 12
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mGfXIb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.