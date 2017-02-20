BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
Feb 20 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 91.3-121.3 percent y/y to 185-214 million yuan ($26.90-31.12 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2megILu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.