May 24Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 61.5 percent stake in Grindr LLC for 601.8 million yuan

* Says it plans to acquire 38.5 percent stake in Grindr LLC for $152 million to hold 100 percent stake in Grindr LLC

