BRIEF-Mayne Pharma updates on FDA approval and first generic launch of Acticlate tablets
* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States
April 10 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 16.2 million yuan to 19.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 18 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is strengthened the management of customer credit account, reduced bad debts risk and decreased income
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9R9L4c
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited