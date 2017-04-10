April 10 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 16.2 million yuan to 19.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 18 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is strengthened the management of customer credit account, reduced bad debts risk and decreased income

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9R9L4c

