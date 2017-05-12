BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1
May 12 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2013 1 0522632.X), for level detecting and sensing devices used on fully automatic biochemistry analyzer
* Patent is valid for 20 years


* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)