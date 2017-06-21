UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 21 Beijing North Star Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 29
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9J5qbe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds reaction from resident and PM May over evacuation)