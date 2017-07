July 28 (Reuters) - Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd

* Company, as guarantor, entered into guarantee agreement in favour of the bank

* Co agreed to guarantee obligations of WFOE 1, a co indirectly owned as to 75% by company, under facility agreement

* Company, as guarantor, agreed to provide guarantee in favour of bank up to rmb69.8 million in respect of loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: