BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 2 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd
* U.S.$300,000,000 4.375% guaranteed bonds due 2020 and disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
* Company and issuer entered into a subscription agreement with joint lead managers and bookrunners
* Net proceeds from subscription of bonds, are estimated to be approximately U.S.$292 million
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB